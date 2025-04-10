ONE Championship: Regian Eersel wants Muay Thai title defence in Denver; looks to reclaim kickboxing belt ‘maybe before’ 

‘The Immortal’ vows to win back his ‘baby’ after losing lightweight kickboxing title on the scale before ONE Fight Night 30

Regian Eersel has set his sights on a Muay Thai title defence in Denver – and reclaiming the vacant ONE Championship lightweight kickboxing title “maybe before that”.

“The Immortal” is “looking forward” after putting an intense rivalry with Alexis Nicolas to bed – for now – with a majority decision in last week’s ONE Fight Night 30 co-main event.

But the 32-year-old Surinamese striker was left empty handed after he lost the belt on the scale, having failed to pass hydration at the official weigh-ins in Bangkok.

“Three fights is enough,” Eersel told the Bangkok Post backstage at Lumpinee Stadium. “Maybe in a couple years, we can fight again.

“But for now, I'm done. I hope I'm going to defend my Muay Thai belt in Denver. After that, or maybe before that, I'm going to get my kickboxing belt back.”

British newcomer George Jarvis stuck his hand up to challenge Eersel in Muay Thai after an impressive unanimous decision over Mouhcine Chafi earlier on the card.

“Yeah, I see him [Jarvis] as a potential challenger,” Eersel said. “He's a good fighter. A great style. Pressure fighter like me. So I think it will be a good match. We will see who the organisation have for me.

“In kickboxing right now, I don't see any name. Nieky Holzken, I beat him twice. He only has one win now. I think he has to fight again and again before he can compete for the world championship.

“But I'm here, I think I'm the No 1 challenger right now for the lightweight world title. So we will see.”

Despite such an impressive win, Eersel admitted he was “very upset” not to be holding his “baby” – the lightweight kickboxing title – backstage.

“You know, in life, s*** happens,” he said, laughing. “Yeah, it's true, s*** happens, but you have to overcome the situation. And I just did that.

“I proved that mentally I'm the stronger fighter, also the smarter fighter. My respect to Alexis, of course. Very good opponent, very good with his style.

“We're warriors.But I leave it all behind. I'm happy now that I got the win and I'm just looking forward now.”

Eersel was still baffled by his weigh-ins fiasco, when he failed to pass hydration and was stripped of the ONE lightweight kickboxing title.

“Maybe I have to find a professional to help me through the hydration test,” he added. “But I don't know what went wrong.

“I did everything like I did before, but the hydration test, we failed three times. So as I said, s*** happens, man.”

Nicolas – who dethroned Eersel in April 2024 before his rival reclaimed the title in October – was left in tears at the conclusion of a trilogy that has dominated the two men’s lives for more than a year.

Eeersel admitted he was “expecting” another close fight on the judges’ scorecards, but his second-round knockdown made all the difference.

“He made his points in the later rounds,” Eersel said. “I think if I didn't get the eight count, I was losing the fight. But the left hook was right on his jaw.

“So I feigned it, and I hurt him also later in the rounds with the left hook. So it was all part of the game plan.”