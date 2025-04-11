Kunlavut, Supanida survive as others fall

Listen to this article

Kunlavut Vitidsarn will play Kenta Nishimoto in the quarter-finals. (Photo: AFP)

Kunlavut Vitidsarn and Supanida Katethong advanced to the quarter-finals of US$500,000 (approx 17.3 million baht) the BWF Asia Championships in Ningbo, China, on Thursday.

Kunlavut survived a scare after dropping the opening game against Kiran George before overcoming the Indian player 19-21, 21-13, 21-16 in an hour and 16 minutes.

Kunlavut will play Kenta Nishimoto of Japan in the last eight of the men's singles event on Friday.

Women's singles star Supanida, the seventh seed, defeated Goh Jin Wei of Malaysia 21-15, 21-16 to set up a last-eight clash with second seed Han Yue of China.

Supanida is the only Thai player left in the event, as both Ratchanok Intanon and Busanan Ongbamrungphan bowed out on Thursday.

Eighth seed Ratchanok lost to Natsuki Nidaira of Japan 17-21, 12-21 and Busanan Ongbamrungphan fell to Chen Yufei of China 16-21, 17-21.

Mixed doubles pair Dechapol Pua- varanukroh and Supissara Paewsam- pran exited the tournament after losing to Goh Soon Huat and Shevon Jemie Lai of Malaysia 17-21, 14-21.

Women's doubles players Laksika Kanlaha and Phataimas Muenwong also bowed out, losing to third seeds Nami Matsuyama and Chiharu Shida of Japan 12-21, 13-21.