Women to outnumber men at LA28

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has approved athlete quotas and event programme for the 2028 Los Angeles Games, IOC member Khunying Patama Leeswadtrakul said.

Khunying Patama said that the IOC has finalised the athlete quotas and medal events for the Los Angeles 2028 (LA28) Olympic Games. The total number of athletes will remain at 10,500, the same as in previous editions. However, for the first time in Olympic history, the number of female athletes will exceed male athletes, with 5,333 women and 5,167 men competing. This change is primarily due to the inclusion of additional women's team sports.

In terms of medal events, LA28 will feature 351 competitions -- 22 more than the Paris 2024 Games, which had 329 events. These will be divided into 165 men's events, 161 women's events, and 25 mixed events.

The increase in female athletes is due to the inclusion of new women's teams in sports such as water polo, which will see 12 women's and 12 men's teams competing. In football, 16 women's teams will participate, outnumbering the 12 men's teams. Additionally, boxing will introduce a new weight category for women, ensuring gender parity in the sport.

The LA28 Olympic Games will also grant an extra 698 quota places in five additional sports proposed by the LA Games organising committee. These sports are baseball/softball, cricket, flag football, lacrosse, and squash, and they have been approved by the IOC. They will add 322 female and 376 male athletes to the overall quota.

Khunying Patama highlighted the IOC's commitment to gender equality by ensuring that the new athlete quotas reflect this priority, with equal representation in new sports and mixed events. This includes new mixed events in athletics, archery, gymnastics, rowing, golf, and table tennis, among others.

Moreover, some innovative changes will be seen in the events themselves. In swimming, the 50m backstroke, butterfly, and breaststroke events will be introduced for both men and women. Rowing will debut with solo events for both genders and a mixed double scull event. Additionally, sport climbing will feature separate medal events for bouldering and lead climbing.

The LA28 Olympic Games will also expand 3x3 basketball, adding more teams to the competition, ensuring even greater excitement. The approval of these changes demonstrates the IOC's strong commitment to innovation and inclusivity, providing a dynamic and more equitable platform for athletes, especially women, to showcase their talents on the global stage.

The Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games will take place from July 14 to 30, 2028, in Los Angeles, USA.