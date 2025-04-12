Thunder Castle aim to seal crown in style

Listen to this article

Prachuap's Taua dos Santos celebrates after netting their second goal against Port.

Defending champions Buriram United will be out to wrap up their 11th Thai League 1 crown at their home ground Saturday night when they take on former title-holders BG Pathum United.

Both teams recently met in the Asean club championship or Shopee Cup with the Thunder Castle handing Pathum a 3-1 defeat at home.

Buriram will be eager to carry that form and confidence into Saturday night's encounter, which will take their tally to 70 points and give them an unassailable upper hand over second-placed Bangkok United.

The hosts are expected to have an edge over the visitors, who are once again playing under interim coach Supachai Komsilp.

Pathum parted ways with coach Anthony Hudson last week by "mutual consent" after just 10 matches despite a fine record under the American tactician.

Hudson became the fourth coach to leave the Pathum job this season, following the exits of Makoto Teguramori, Surachai Jaturapattarapong and Supachai (interim).

Pathum are hoping to take at least a point from their trip to Buriram Stadium.

Meanwhile, Port suffered a shock defeat at home on Thursday night when they went down 2-0 to PT Prachuap, allowing their opponents to wrest the fifth spot in the table from them.

The Killer Wasps put on a spectacular display and had goals from Chrigor in the 18th minute and Taua dos Santos in the 74th.