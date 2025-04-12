Bantams hope for magic touch

Listen to this article

Despite having a population approaching half a million the West Yorkshire city of Bradford has underachieved when it comes to football bragging rights. However, Bradford City are hoping this season will see a much-needed change in fortune, even if it is just a small step.

Ever since the club were relegated to League Two in 2019 the Bantams have started each season among the favourites for promotion back into League One. Alas in those five years they have finished 9th, 15th, 14th, 6th and 9th which means they remain in the fourth tier. It has been a very frustrating time.

However, as this season nears its climax the Bantams are sitting on top of League Two, leading second-placed Port Vale on goal difference with Walsall occupying the third automatic promotion spot one point behind. But things are so tight at the top of the league that Doncaster, AFC Wimbledon and Notts County are also in with a chance of automatic promotion. Adding to the spice is that Bradford will be facing two of these teams in the coming weeks.

If clubs were promoted based on their support Bradford would win hands down. Last week's 2-0 defeat of Crewe Alexandra saw 22,214 spectators cram into Valley Parade and attendances of 20,000-plus are common. That's very impressive in a division where many teams struggle to get 4,000.

Bradford is one of the major cities in England and the citizens need a strong team to support. Valley Parade has become important not only for the football but as a meeting place for the community. Affordable season tickets also contribute to the large crowds.

There was a time when the city of Bradford actually had two teams in the Football League, the other being Bradford Park Avenue. Unfortunately PA went into liquidation in 1974. They have since reformed and now play in the eighth-tier.

Some may have forgotten that 25 years ago the Bantams graced the Premier League for two seasons. They had gained promotion on the last day of the 1998-99 season with a win over Wolves. The team was a motley crew with many players past their best and they were known as "Dad's Army."

But with expensive signings like Benito Carbone, Stan Collymore and Dan Petrescu they just survived. Playing in their distinctive amber and claret stripes, City created huge excitement on the last day of the season by overcoming Liverpool 1-0 to stay in the Premier League.

Alas, they were relegated the following season and everything went downhill from there. They barely survived, going into administration twice and plunging down the divisions. Much of their financial difficulties was a result of unrealistic high wages while in the top flight.

In more recent times Bradford have enjoyed additional income from an unexpected source, a certain Harry Potter. Bradford's scarf colours are similar to those worn by Harry and his Gryffindor classmates at Hogwarts School, prompting the club's scarf sales to soar. As a result Harry was made an honorary member of the supporters club.

The Bantams, and indeed the whole city of Bradford, will be desperately hoping they can haul themselves out of League Two this time around, although it might require a wave of the magic wand from Harry. Their immediate task is a tricky away fixture today at much-improved Swindon and a tough match against promotion rivals Notts County on Thursday.