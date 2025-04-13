Easy FA Cup quarter-finals for Buriram United and Ratchaburi

Thai League 1 leaders Buriram United and fellow top-flight club Ratchaburi were handed easier Thai FA Cup quarter-final ties in the tournament's official draw.

Nakhon Ratchasima will open their 80th Anniversary Stadium to welcome BG Pathum United and Sukhothai will host Muang Thong United in the two quarter-finals pitting the Thai League 1 sides against each other.

The Thunder Castle will play an away game at Thai League 2 club Chanthaburi and Ratchaburi will take on second-tier Phrae United.

The last-eight ties of the knockout tournament will be played on April 23 with the game between Buriram and Chanthaburi slated for May 3 because the Thunder Castle have to play the AFC Champions League Elite quarter-final in Saudi Arabia.

Meanwhile, PT Prachuap are eyeing their best ever finish in Thai League 1.

With two games remaining, the Killer Wasps are in fifth place in the table -- their highest ever ranking in the top flight -- with 43 points from 28 matches.

Last season, the 2023-2024, Parchuap finished 10th with 34 points from 30 matches.

They are scheduled to play Nakhon Ratchasima on April 20 before facing a tough final game against second-ranked Bangkok United on April 27.