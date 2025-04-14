McLaren's Piastri powers to 'mega' win in Bahrain

SAKHIR (BAHRAIN) - Oscar Piastri powered to victory at the Bahrain Grand Prix on Sunday, coasting clear from George Russell's Mercedes to maintain McLaren's strong start to the season.

Pole-sitter Piastri kept his composure in an incident-packed race to give the Bahraini-backed McLaren team a first ever win at the 21st attempt in a race at their 'second home'.

Piastri, who also won in China last month, crossed the line 15.499sec clear of Mercedes' George Russell, who was under investigation for an issue with the DRS (drag reduction system), meaning he could take a five-second penalty.

Lando Norris in the other McLaren took third while Max Verstappen's trying weekend at the desert track ended with the four-time world champion only managing sixth place.

Norris, the winner of the season opener in Melbourne, leads the drivers' standings on 77 points, with Piastri overtaking Verstappen into second ahead of next weekend's race in Jeddah.

There was no-one happier in the crowd than the ruler of Bahrain, King Hamad Bin Isa Al Khalifa, whose sovereign fund owns McLaren.

"That should be one hell of a party tonight. Mega weekend everyone. That was pretty damn fun," Piastri said after marking his 50th start in perfect style.

"I'm proud to have done it here in Bahrain as well. It's obviously a very important race for us given our owners and it’s never been a track that has been kind to us so it's nice to finally have that first win for the team here," he added.

Taking the chequered flag under floodlights on a balmy Sunday evening in the Gulf kingdom was just reward after a weekend he had dominated, both in practice and in qualifying.

Norris, who started in sixth and picked up a five-second time penalty for being out of position on the grid, commented: "It was a tough race. I made too many mistakes with the overtakes and being out of position.

"It was a messy race from me and I’m disappointed not to bring home a one-two for McLaren because that would have been lovely at home, it’s a tough one but still a few positives."

Charles Leclerc came in fourth with his Ferrari teammate Lewis Hamilton fifth ahead of Verstappen and Pierre Gasly earned Alpine's first points of the year at the fourth attempt.

Rounding out the top 10 were Esteban Ocon (Haas), recovering from a big smash in qualifying, Yuki Tsunoda in the second Red Bull, and Ocon's teammate Oliver Bearman.

- Gloves off -

As the sun dipped down over the Gulf the start lights went out on the fourth race of the season with Piastri roaring off from pole and getting his gloves off early to fend off Russell's Mercedes to turn one.

Norris got a dream getaway, jumping from sixth to third to muscle back into contention after a disappointing qualifying.

The anticipated news then arrived from the stewards about his start sanction and he was quickly 'boxed' to serve the penalty in the pits.

He resumed 14th with a fifth of the 57-lap race completed.

After pitting, Piastri emerged with Ferrari duo Leclerc and Hamilton in front of him, as Norris scythed his way through the pack up into sixth.

The Australian was soon back in front when the two Ferraris were summoned in for a change of footwear.

Verstappen, winner in Japan last weekend, has not cut a contented figure in Bahrain, grumbling to his pitlane: "I can't even brake anymore, it's ridiculous."

At the halfway point Piastri led from Russell, with Leclerc nipping past Norris into third.

With the safety car then deployed to pick up debris at turn three Piastri took the opportunity to dive into the pits for a 'free' stop', followed by his closest pursuers.

The restart was manic, with mayhem behind Piastri as Norris muscled past Hamilton who pointed out "Lando passed me off the track".

Norris gave the position back, but just up the road sailed past the seven-time champion.

Entering the business end of the race, Piastri turned the screw to pull clear of Russell as Norris lunged past Leclerc.