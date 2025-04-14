Port draw sends Nakhon Pathom down to tier two

Port’s Natthakit Phosri in action against Nakhon Pathom United. (Photo supplied)

Nakhon Pathom United became the second Thai League 1 team to be relegated following a 2-2 home draw with Port on Sunday night.

Hosts Nakhon Pathom needed a win in this game to keep their hopes for top-flight survival alive. They will now be joining Khon Kaen United, who were relegated late last month, in the second tier.

Nakhon Pathom had a good start to the match as Amir Hossein Nemati nodded home a lob from Ernesto Poomipha after 12 minutes.

Port equalised in the 28th minute through Natthakit Phosri before Isaac Honny doubled their advantage a minute before the break.

The hosts levelled the score in the last minute of the match when Fergus Tierney put the ball in the back of the net.

Nakhon Pathom coach Thongchai Sukkoki apologised to the fans for not being able to help the club survive in the top flight but vowed to win them promotion next season.

In the other match of the night, Muang Thong United defeated Uthai Thani 2-0.

Poramet Artvilai (17) and Kakana Khamyok (63) were the scorers for the Kirins.

Thailand to host U20 event

The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) has selected Thailand to host the 2026 AFC U20 Women’s Asian Cup finals in April.

There will be eight teams in Thailand 2026 with the four seeded teams being North Korea (defending champions), Japan (runners-up), Australia (third place) and Thailand (hosts).

The participating sides will be divided into two groups of four each for the first round action.

The top four teams in the event will qualify for the 2026 Fifa U20 Women’s World Cup in Poland in September.