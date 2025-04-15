ONE Championship: Chingiz Allazov open to Regian Eersel title fight at lightweight

Former ONE featherweight kickboxing champ admits he has ‘another problem’ after putting on 10kg

Chingiz Allazov admitted that he could be tempted to return to ONE Championship at lightweight against Regian Eersel.

ONE’s lightweight kickboxing title is vacant after Eersel lost it on the scale this month, but he is the No 1 contender and “needs challengers”.

Former featherweight kickboxing champ Allazov, though, has not fought since a successful title defence against Marat Grigorian in August 2023.

His old rival Superbon, who was elevated from interim champion after Allazov was finally stripped of the belt for inactivity in January, has tried to goad him into coming back for a rematch.

But 31-year-old Allazov has endured a long standing injury issue, and insisted even if he wanted to come back and fight Superbon, he would struggle to make the featherweight limit of 155lbs (70kg).

“Now I weigh big – I have another problem, I upped my weight,” Allazov told the Bangkok Post backstage at Lumpinee Stadium, after cornering teammate Roman Kryklia in the ONE Fight Night 30 main event on April 5.

“Not only [do I have] a problem with my health, but now I have upped my weight by maybe 10 kilos more. Maybe we talk about lightweight.”

That would likely mean a showdown with Eersel, who is looking for fresh foes after settling his trilogy with Alexis Nicolas on the same card.

“Today Eersel did a good job,” Allazov added. “He is a good man, his opponent [Nicolas] the same. He has a good style, and it’s good work today. I see it, it’s a good fight.”

Eersel, who was stripped of his belt after failing to pass hydration at the official ONE Fight Night 30 weigh-ins, later told the Bangkok Post he would be interested in facing Allazov for the vacant title.

“He looks pretty big. Yeah, maybe. Why not?” Eersel said. “I'm here. I'm the No 1 challenger right now for the lightweight world title.”