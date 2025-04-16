It's wonderful: Kunlavut world No.2 now

Kunlavut Vitidsarn hits a return to Lu Guangzu in the final on Sunday. (Photo: AFP)

Kunlavut Vitidsarn has risen to a career-high No.2 in the world following his maiden victory at the Badminton Asia Championships 2025 in Ningbo, China, on Sunday.

Kunlavut has 89,138 points in the latest world rankings released by the Badminton World Federation (BWF) on Tuesday. The 23-year-old has climbed up three spots from fifth place (83,738 points) prior to his Sunday's victory.

China's Shi Yuqi, who reached the quarter-finals in Ningbo, remains on top with 99,435 points.

Kunlavut became the first Thai player to win the Asian men's singles crown after his Chinese opponent Lu Guangzu retired with an injury in the second game of their final.

He received US$35,000 (approx 1,190,000 baht) for his winning performance.

"The is the most wonderful week for me. I got to try many things, playing against world-class players in the tournament," said Kunlavut.

"Although I won the title, there are still some things I need to work on. I will do my best in my next tournament," he added.

Prior to Kunlavut's victory, Boonsak Ponsana had the best run for Thai men's singles players in the 2006 Asia Championships, finishing runner-up to Malaysia's Lee Chong Wei.

Kunlavut is the sixth Thai shuttler to win an Asian title.

Chavalert Chumkum and Narong Bornchima won the men's doubles title in 1965, Sudket Prapakamol and Saralee Thungthongkham claimed the mixed doubles crown in 2005 and Ratchanok Intanon captured the women's singles gold medal in 2015.

Kunlavut achieved another milestone in Ningbo as he became only the fifth player in the world to win the titles at the youth, continental and world levels.

The other four players are Denmark's Viktor Axelsen, the 2024 Olympic gold medallist, China's Chen Long and Chen Jin, and Japan's Kento Momota.

Kunlavut will next compete at the Sudirman Cup Finals 2025. The tournament will take place from April 27 to May 4 in Xiamen, China.