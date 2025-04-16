Angels eager to get better of Buriram in Cup quarters

Bangkok United players take part in a training session. True Bangkok United

Bangkok United and Buriram United, the top two sides in Thai League 1, face off Wednesday night in the League Cup quarter-finals.

Top-flight leaders Buriram are still smarting from a shock 2-1 defeat at home to BG Pathum United on Saturday night which delayed their Thai league title celebrations.

Despite the loss, the Thunder Castle are still four points ahead of the Angels.

Bangkok United are aware that their only realistic chance of claiming a trophy this season lies in the League Cup and will be out to make the most of the home ground advantage in Wednesday night's clash.

With a place in the semi-finals at stake, the game is likely to be decided in extra-time.

The Angels are well rested as they did not have any commitments over the past weekend and reports suggest they don't have any injury worries as well.

The visitors will have their in-form stars Suphanat Mueanta, Guilherme Bissoli and Dion Cools available for selection, but their veteran captain Theerathon Bunmathan is unlikely to start the quarter-final.

All the eight teams to have reached the quarter-finals of the tournament are from Thai League 1.

They are Nongbua Pitchaya, Lamphun Warriors, Uthai Thani, Bangkok United, Buriram United, Port, Chiang Rai United and Ratchaburi.

In the two other matches Wednesday night, Nongbua Pitchaya will host Uthai Thani at their Pitchaya Stadium, while Lamphun Warriors will be at home to Port.

The match between hosts Chiang Rai United and Ratchaburi was to be played last night.

The winners of the tournament will receive five million baht while the runners-up will get one million baht.