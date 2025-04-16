Anger management a vital key to success

The vital importance of having a great brain box that's sparking and works well under all the problems thrown at a golfer during any round, is perhaps just as vital as the mechanics of a good golf swing. Just think of all the rubbish that Rory had to face in winning last week, the constant mundane old boring useless questions that he had to answer whilst smiling and showing interest in replying to what he had for breakfast and what he watched on TV last night.

Being able to switch on to the work at hand the moment you step onto the first tee is a gift that all top players have yet only a few are able to fully utilise. Positive thinking and the power between the ears play a crucial part in our game.

Controlling the anger that sometimes is triggered by a pathetic shot, is extremely important for any golfer. Remember that anger is fleeting but can be long-lasting and highly damaging to your score. Anger is a natural response to a miserable shot, or series of dismal shots. The danger for the golfer is that it triggers increased blood flow and adrenaline that is the enemy of any golfer because any generated anger, if not kept under control, will affect your next shot. This will lead to several bogies in a row due to perhaps one bad shot that you hit several holes ago. Nature created this emotion to serve a purpose but don't let this emotion ruin your score in a self-destructive manner.

Out of Bounds: I'm convinced that some golfers are put on this planet just to test my anger management skills.