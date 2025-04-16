ONE Championship: Superbon ‘shocked’ Noiri beat Tawanchai; already preparing for title unification fight

Featherweight kickboxing king insists he will ‘fight Tawanchai until I beat him’ but will handle business with interim champ first

Superbon admitted he was “shocked” Masaaki Noiri defeated Tawanchai – and is already preparing for their ONE Championship featherweight kickboxing title unification fight.

Noiri stunned the combat sports world with an upset TKO at ONE 172 in Japan last month, becoming the new interim champion.

His win set up a future date with divisional champ Superbon, who had been expecting to see Thailand’s Tawanchai for a third time.

“Yes. Everyone is shocked,” Superbon told the Bangkok Post earlier this month backstage at Lumpinee Stadium.

“I'm shocked, too, because I thought I was going to have an opportunity to get a rematch against Tawanchai.

“But it didn't happen, so I need to focus on something else.”

Superbon said he was “not sure” when he would face Japan’s Noiri, but he is not hanging around to find out.

“I'm waiting for the offer from ONE Championship,” he said.

“But yeah, everyone says it's going to happen like that, so I'm preparing myself already, because preparing is better than not. So I have started training.”

Superbon insisted he still has eyes on getting “revenge” when the time is right against ONE featherweight Muay Thai king Tawanchai, who has now twice prevented him from becoming a two-sport champ.

“Yes – I'm going to fight him until I win,” Superbon added with a smile.

“But [Noiri first], yes – because I cannot choose who I fight. The board always chooses, and I always accept.

“I don't care who I fight. So I'm going to wait until I can fight. I can fight tomorrow, but I don't know when they're going to offer me.”