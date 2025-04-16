Dragons first to make League Cup last 8

Ratchaburi’s Njiva celebrates after scoring against Chiang Rai. Ratchaburi FC

Ratchaburi became the first team to march into the quarter-finals of the League Cup following a 2-1 victory over Chiang Rai United on Tuesday night.

The hosts were without their coach Worawut Wangsawad, who is suspended because of some personal issues, and their club chairman Miti Tiyapairat took charge of the dugout in his absence.

Only 17 minutes into the match, the visiting Dragons got their first goal through striker Njiva.

The Beetles came close to equalising but Ralph Machado’s shot was intercepted by a Ratchaburi defender.

Three minutes before half-time, Ratchaburi netted their second goal when Pedro Tana sent a through ball to Kim Ji-Min who had little trouble in guiding the pass to the net.

Chiang Rai missed another opportunity early in the second half when Korean player Lee Seung-Won saw his header saved by Ratchaburi goalkeeper Kampol Pathomattakul.

The Beetles fought on but their lone goal of the game only materialised in added time when Thanasai Srisai reduced the deficit.

Ratchaburi chairman Tanawat Nitikanchana said after the match: “We are keen to meet our targets. This year should be the first for our team to reach the semi-finals of both Cup tournaments.

“Our players have been working very hard. We did not have any off days at all. However, we will keep on fighting. A big thanks to our fans for their unwavering support,” added Tanawat.

Ratchaburi will next play against Buriram United in a Thai League 1 game on Saturday at their home ground.

Miti said: “Tonight was my first time coaching a full match. Our tactics were all messed up.”