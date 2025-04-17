Jeeno to lead Thai charge for LA C'ship top honours

World No.2 Jeeno Thitikul of Thailand has four top-10 finishes in five tournaments this year. (Photo: AFP)

World No.2 Jeeno Thitikul is among seven Thai golfers who will compete in this week's US$3.75 million LA Championship at the El Caballero Country Club in Los Angeles.

Jeeno and Chanettee Wannasaen, Pajaree Anannarukarn, Jasmine Suwannapura, Arpichaya Yubol, Wichanee Meechai and Pornanong Phatlum will be up against a strong field, headlined by American world No.1 Nelly Korda, No.4 Lilia Vu, also from the US, and No.5 Hannah Green, the two-time defending champion from Australia.

Past champions also in the field include Nasa Hataoka of Japan (2022), Brooke Henderson of Canada (2021) and Minjee Lee of Australia (2019).

Asterisk Talley, the 16-year-old phenom who placed second at the Augusta National Women's Amateur, is in the field on a sponsor's exemption.

Twenty of this year's 21 rookies will also be competing at El Cab, as will five of the 2025 season's seven champions, one of whom is Madelene Sagstrom, who collected her second career LPGA Tour title two weeks ago at the LPGA Match Play.

Four-time LPGA Tour winner Jeeno is making a third appearance at the tournament. She finished 48th in 2022 and tied-33rd in 2023.

Jeeno has four top-10s in five tournaments this year. She finished third at the Honda LPGA Thailand, was T2 at the Women's World Championship and T5 at the LPGA Match Play.

Usually played at Wilshire Country Club, this year's tournament is being held at El Caballero Country Club while Wilshire undergoes construction.

The tournament is the last chance for players to tune up before the first major of the season is played next week at the Chevron Championship.