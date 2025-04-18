Buriram on quadruple track after Angels win

Peter Zulj of Buriram United celebrates after scoring against Bangkok United.

Buriram United remained on course to achieve an unprecedented Thai quadruple as they moved into the semi-finals of the League Cup following a 2-1 victory over Bangkok United on Wednesday night.

After misses from Buriram's Supachai Chaided and the Angels' Muhsen Al Ghassani, the two sides went into the break tied 0-0.

The Thunder Castle were the first to score in the 61st minute when Peter Zulj shot the ball past Bangkok United goalkeeper Patiwat Khammai.

The Angels came close in the 81st minute but Luka Adzic was denied by Buriram goalkeeper Neil Etheridge.

Bangkok United were given a new lease of life six minutes into injury time when Thitiphan Puangchan levelled the score for the hosts, forcing the match into extra-time.

The Thunder Castle got the winner in the 113th minute when Supachai played the ball for Guilherme Bissoli, who fired home a sizzling shot.

Buriram coach Osmar Loss said after the match: "The three games we played against Bangkok United were all difficult.

"I am happy with the result but am a little bit disappointed that we conceded a late equaliser. We made a few changes for the extra-time and our game improved."

Buriram lead the Thai League 1 standings and are also in the running for the FA Cup and Asean club tournament Shopee Cup titles.

Loss added that he was happy his men had bounced back from their league defeat to BG Pathum United at home on the weekend.

"We have many matches to play, our biggest concern is to keep the players fit," he said.

Meanwhile, Lamphun Warriors pulled off a major upset as they defeated Thai League 1 giants Port 2-0 to march into the tournament's semi-finals. In the other quarter-finals, Nongbua Pitchaya edged Uthai Thani 1-0.