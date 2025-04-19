Buriram out to secure T1 top honours

Theerathon Nutthawat Wichieanbut

Defending champions Buriram United are confident of wrapping up the defence of their Thai League 1 crown at Ratchaburi on Saturday night.

Leaders Buriram could have celebrated the title at home last weekend but their party plans were ruined by an unexpected 2-1 defeat at the hands of BG Pathum United.

A win over Ratchaburi on Saturday night will secure the coveted trophy for Buriram as it would give them an unassailable lead over second-placed Bangkok United.

The Angels have 63 points from 28 matches and trail the Thunder Castle by four points with two games remaining this season.

The Thunder Castle are likely to welcome back their experienced left wing-back Theerathon Bunmathan, who has been kept away from action for two months by an injury.

Buriram's on-song forward Suphanat Mueanta, who suffered an injury during the midweek League Cup clash against Bangkok United, is set to miss tonight's encounter.

Also tonight, Bangkok United are scheduled to take on BG Pathum United at home.