FAT, Bhutan ink MoU to bolster collaboration

Mutual agreement: FAT president Nualphan Lamsam presents her association's pennant to Bhutan Football Federation (BFF) president Dasho Ugen Tsechup.

Football Association of Thailand (FAT) president Nualphan Lamsam has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for technical collaboration with the Bhutan Football Federation.

This makes Bhutan the first South Asian football federation to enter into a wide-ranging agreement for mutual cooperation with the FAT.

Bhutan Football Federation (BFF) president Dasho Ugen Tsechup, attended the signing ceremony in person along with the FAT secretary-general Ekapol Polnavi.

The MoU signifies a shared commitment to fostering stronger ties between the two football associations, focusing on technical cooperation, capacity building, youth development and mutual support in football administration.

The agreement between the two countries was signed on the sidelines of the 35th AFC Congress in Malaysia on April 11.

Its four main objectives include an exchange programme between the two associations involving players and coaches.

It also includes helping each other develop the management structures and elevating the standards of coaches and young players. Arranging friendly matches between the two countries is also a part of the MoU.

Thailand and Bhutan have had a strong relationship for a long time in terms of trade, economy, tourism and diplomacy.

FAT chief Nualphan is hoping that the agreement will usher in a new era of football development in both countries.

Dasho Ugen Tsechup said: "This partnership marks a new chapter in our relationship with Thailand, not just in football but in strengthening people-to-people ties through the power of sport. We are honoured to celebrate this MoU in conjunction with the visit of His Majesty the King of Thailand to Bhutan."