Yesteryear star Niwat passes away

End of an era: Niwat Srisawat.

Former Thailand player Niwat Srisawat passed away Saturday morning at a hospital in Nakhon Pathom due to lung infection. He was 77.

Niwat, who hailed from Phitsanulok, played at club level at Rajvithi and Port. He played 85 games for Thailand between 1966-1979, scoring 55 goals.

He was a member of the Thai team that qualified for the 1968 Olympic Games in Mexico and was a team captain when Thailand won the 12th King's Cup in 1979.

The religious rites take place at 7pm until on Monday at Sala 2, Wat Klang Worawihan in Samut Prakan.

The cremation will be held on Tuesday at 5pm.