Sorenstam set to inspire at Blue Canyon

Annika Sorenstam is a 10-time major champion.

Swedish golfing icon Annika Sorenstam will make her way to Thailand to support and inspire junior golfers participating in her namesake tournament -- Annika Invitational Asia at Blue Canyon Country Club this week.

Organised by the Annika Foundation in collaboration with Blue Canyon Country Club, the event marks the foundation's debut tournament in Thailand and forms part of a prestigious global series.

The April 23-25 competition will be played in a 54-hole stroke play format under the R&A rules, with results counting towards the World Amateur Golf Ranking (WAGR).

To further motivate rising stars, the top three finishers, including ties, will earn coveted entries into the Annika Invitational 2026, scheduled for January next year -- one of the most recognised junior golf events in the world. Each qualifier will also receive US$900 (approximately 30,150 baht) in travel support.

Sorenstam, a 10-time major champion with 97 professional titles worldwide, remains one of the most influential figures in women's golf. Her presence at Blue Canyon is expected to provide a significant morale boost to the young athletes.

Beyond tournament appearances, Sorenstam will today take part in numerous youth-focused activities, including the "More Than Golf Activity by Annika Foundation", designed to inspire junior players with life lessons beyond the sport.

On Thursday, Sorenstam will host an exclusive golf clinic from 4pm-5pm, allowing young golfers to interact directly with the legend. Throughout the tournament, she will also be present at the venue to cheer on competitors and encourage them as they chase their dreams.

The Annika Invitational Asia will feature top amateur girls from 10 countries: South Korea, Japan, China, India, Singapore, Vietnam, Indonesia, Malaysia, Australia, and Thailand.

The event promises high-level action and international flair, with live coverage available globally via the Facebook page and YouTube channel: Annika Invitational Asia at Blue Canyon Country Club Phuket, airing daily from 10am to 2pm.