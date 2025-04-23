FA Cup fever: T1 rivals clash as Buriram date shifted

BG Pathum's Chanathip Songkrasin, right, and Nuttawut Wongsawang take part in a training session.

The FA Cup quarter-finals take place on Wednesday with two matches between Thai League 1 rivals while the clash between Chanthaburi and Buriram United has been moved to next month.

Sukhothai take on Muang Thong United at their Thung Thalay Luang Stadium, hoping to get the better of their Thai League 1 rivals after the Kirins did the double against them in the league this season.

Nakhon Ratchasima welcome BG Pathum United at their 80th Anniversary Stadium in another match between T1 teams while Ratchaburi will host League 2 side Phrae United.

Chanthaburi, the other T2 side, will host T1 leaders Buriram at Chanthaburi Stadium on May 3.

The game has been rescheduled as Thunder Castle will play in the AFC Champions League Elite quarter-final round against Saudi Arabia's Al Ahli in Jeddah on Saturday.

Sukhothai will have their key players like John Baggio, Matheus Custodio and Siroch Chatthong for the match against the Kirins but Lursan Theemrat will not feature due to suspension.

Muang Thong, meanwhile, will have a fully fit squad led by Poramet Arjvilai, Kakana Khamyok and Emil Roback.

BG Pathum captain and playmaker Chanathip Songkrasin, who was rested during the T1 game at the weekend, should feature against Nakhon Ratchasima along with Sarach Yooyen, Ikhsan Fandi, Ilhan Fandi and Freddy Alvarez.

Ratchaburi, still on a high after their stunning 3-2 victory over Buriram at the weekend, will have all their main players like Jonathan Khemdee, Thanawat Suengchittawon and Jakkaphan Kaewprom available for the game and will be favourites to beat Phrae.

The winners will earn five million baht plus a spot in the AFC Champions League Elite playoff round while the runners-up will get one million baht.