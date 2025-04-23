Master patience or watch your golf game fall apart

Listen to this article

Anybody who has ever picked up a club and tried to make a swipe at a golf ball has quickly realised the importance of patience in the game of golf. Whilst recognising this -- you're able to monitor your feelings and understand the natural results of failing to keep calm after hitting a terrible shot. All golfers learn quickly that patience is essential if you wish to play golf reasonably well. You cannot rush patience on the golf course, rather like bringing up a baby who's totally helpless and dependent on you, patience is learnt and is a vital requisite.

If a golfer is lacking patience, then this will lead to anger, which inevitably leads to bogeys and a smorgasbord of useless shots and missed putts. Anger comes from unwelcome events such as playing pathetic golf or situations that will increase blood flow whilst it begins to boil. Let's all remember though that anger is fleeting, but can be very self-destructive when it rises to the surface on the links. Anger and a lack of patience will combine nicely in sabotaging your score.

So, learn to put your anger away very quickly if you wish for a good score, in other words find another way to vent it. Powerful feelings of anger or resentment of how you played any particular hole must be overcome in a short space of time. Do yourself, and you're playing partners, a favour, in order to avoid lasting score card damage.

Out of Bounds: Sarcastic golfers are expressing the lowest form of wit! -- Yet it remains the funniest ...