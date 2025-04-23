ONE Championship boss Chatri says Yuki Yoza ‘reminds me of Mike Tyson’ as star signing targets title

The 27-year-old former K-1 champion become ONE’s latest big-name capture from Japan, with CEO Chatri Sityodstong hailing his ‘killer instinct’

ONE Championship boss Chatri Sityodtong has compared Yuki Yoza to the legendary Mike Tyson after making the Japanese kickboxer his latest star signing.

The former K-1 champion has inked an exclusive, multi-fight contract, with ONE beating off competition for his signature.

“Without a doubt, Yuki Yoza is one of Japan’s greatest strikers,” Chatri told the Bangkok Post.

“What sets him apart though is his killer instinct. He reminds me of Mike Tyson in his desire to destroy opponents.”

Yoza became a free agent last week when his priority negotiation period with Japanese kickboxing promotion K-1 ended.

ONE wasted little time in making his capture official, with the 27-year-old following Vasileus teammates Takeru Segawa and Masaaki Noiri to the Asia-based martial arts promotion.

Yoza will compete in ONE’s bantamweight kickboxing division, and he is already targeting the title currently ruled by Jonathan Haggerty.

“I have signed a contract with ONE Championship,” Yoza said in a social media post on Tuesday.

“I will defeat all the world’s best fighters and definitely take the ONE belt! Fans, look forward to it.”

Yoza was in Takeru and Noiri’s corners at ONE 172 last month, where the latter shocked the combat sports world by finishing Tawanchai PK Saenchai to become ONE interim featherweight kickboxing champion.

He was also in Bangkok for ONE 170 when Noiri earned his title shot, and emphatically told the Bangkok Post “yes” after that fight when asked if he wanted to come to ONE.

There was still “definite interest” in him from Japanese promotion RISE, according to its CEO Takashi Ito, despite Yoza’s team’s increasing ties with ONE.

With his path clearly lying elsewhere, Yoza offered to relinquish his K-1 lightweight title when his contract expired on April 17, and the promotion accepted it.

“We are pleased to announce that the title is now vacant,” a statement from K-1 said last week. “Please look forward to seeing Yuki Yoza's success on [a] new stage.”