Nualphan bails out Thai FA with 30-million-baht boost

Listen to this article

FAT president Nualphan Lamsam and Siam Sport Syndicate's lawyer Narinpong Jinapak.

The Football Association of Thailand paid the first portion of its debt to Siam Sport Syndicate, thanks to its president Nualphan Lamsam.

The FAT chief has donated 25 million baht to pay off part of the organisation's massive debt caused by a legal defeat in the case against Siam Sport over the unfair termination of a commercial rights contract.

The FAT was ordered by the Supreme Court to pay 360 million baht in compensation plus interest. The incident occurred during Pol Gen Somyot Poompanmoung's tenure as president in 2016.

Nualphan, who completed her first year in charge of Thai football in February, has also given out another five million baht which will be used to fund all the expenses of the FAT activities.

She has also announced the "Thai People of Thai football" project to raise funds for the FAT, which has been thrown into a deep financial crisis due to the lost court case.

The project includes four activities -- a musical theatre show, T-shirts sales, the national team road show to all four regions and a fund-raising campaign.

A special stage performance of Dang Bireley's and the Young Gangsters, the Musical will take place on May 29 and is expected to raise around 30 million baht for the FAT.

Following the Supreme Court ruling last month, Nualphan vowed to pursue legal action against her predecessor Somyot and the previous executive board of directors after emphasising that the debt was inherited and not of her making.

The FAT will further discuss the remaining debt with Siam Sport next month.