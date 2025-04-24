ONE Championship’s Takeru opens school for disadvantaged children in Vietnam with fight money

Japanese kickboxer says he has found ‘another meaning in my life as a fighter’ after seeing children’s joy, with plans to fund another school in Laos

ONE Championship superstar Takeru Segawa has continued to show his remarkable charitable side after opening a school for disadvantaged children in Vietnam built with money from his fights.

“The Natural Born Crusher” had already gained plaudits from fans after donating money to victims of the Myanmar floods last September, and giving out Christmas gifts at schools in Laos.

Japanese icon Takeru visited his new school in Lam Binh County this week where he was given a hero’s welcome, signing autographs and giving kickboxing classes at an official opening ceremony.

“I hope the children who have not been able to go to school until now will be able to study and exercise a lot, find what they want to do, and spend their time healthily working towards their dreams,” Takeru said.

“I’m glad that they enjoyed their first ever sports day and school lunch,” he added.

“Seeing the children having fun at the school I built gave me another meaning in my life as a fighter.”

Takeru is also set to follow through on his promise and use money from his super fight against Rodtang Jitmuangnon to build another school in Laos.

The 33-year-old suffered a shock first-round TKO last month at ONE 172 in Japan, but did not let the disappointment stop him from helping others.

Soon after opening his new school in Vietnam, Takeru visited another school in the country to drop off supplies and donations – and even enjoyed a game of football with some children after lessons had ended.

“Power to the healthy kids,” he wrote.