ONE Championship: Fabricio Andrey says ‘we’re going to create’ featherweight grappling title; calls out Cole Abate, Gabriel Sousa

ONE Championship’s newest submission grappling star Fabricio Andrey is calling for the creation of a featherweight title – and already has several names in mind he would like to beat to win it.

Brazil’s Andrey made a successful debut in the martial arts promotion at ONE Fight Night 30 this month, earning a unanimous decision win over Ashley Williams in Bangkok.

The 25-year-old immediately turned his attention to fighting for a belt – even though the organisation currently does not have one in his weight class.

“We're going to create it, don't worry,” Andrey told the Bangkok Post, laughing, backstage at Lumpinee Stadium.

“I came here to make history,” he added. “I told everybody here when they asked me in the interviews.”

As for an opponent, “Hokage” feels there are plenty who could challenge him for the inaugural belt.

“We have a lot of names. Dante Leon, Cole Abate and Gabriel Sousa,” he said.

“Yeah, it doesn't matter. My opponent makes the weight, 70 kilos, then come – I'm ready.”

Holding titles in multiple divisions is becoming all the rage in combat sports – particularly in ONE Championship – but Andrey has more of an old school mentality.

“No, not now. Only featherweight – when I take my belt, I will challenge myself in other divisions,” he said.

Superfights are also becoming more popular in ONE's grappling circles, but Andrey insisted a matchup with lightweight champion Kade Ruotolo does not tempt him.

“Only 70 kilos. I'm not too much stronger. I'm skinny. Skinny guy,” he said, laughing again.

Andrey’s only disappointment on his debut was not getting a finish, and he took a thinly veiled dig at the UK’s Williams.

“I was looking for someone who was more willing to fight me,” Andrey said.

“I was looking for the submission, but unfortunately the opponent was a little bit, like, too close.

“Hopefully the next time, I want an opponent that really wants to face me, so more submissions can come out.”