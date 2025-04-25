Kunlavut, Ratchanok lead top-class field

Kunlavut Vitidasarn and Ratchanok Intanon will headline a star-studded field at the Toyota Thailand Open badminton championships next month.

The US$475,000 (approximately 16.2 million baht) World Tour Super 500 event will be held between May 13-18 at Nimibutr Stadium.

Many top Thai players will feature in the tournament including men's world No.2 and Asian champion Kunlavut, Ratchanok Intanon and Pornpawee Chochuwong. Men's doubles pair Dechapol Puavaranukroh and Kittinupong Kedren, women's doubles players Benyapa Aimsaard and Nuntakarn Aimsaard and mixed doubles duo Dechapol and Supissara Paewsampran will also compete.

Denmark's Anders Antonsen and China's Chen Yufei have confirmed their participation in the tournament.

Supanida Katethong won the women's singles title last year while Jongkolphan Kititharakul and Rawinda Prajongjai claimed the women's doubles crown.

Malaysia's Lee Zii Jia won the men's singles title last year.

Sudirman Cup Finals

Thailand will face Hong Kong in the Group A opener in the Sudirman Cup Finals 2025 at the Fenghuang Gymnasium in Xiamen, China, on Sunday.

The mixed team world championship will be staged from April 27 to May 4.

The competition's format includes five matches per tie -- men's and women's singles, men's and women's doubles, and mixed doubles.