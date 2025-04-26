Thailand's shuttlers ready for Sudirman Cup clash

Thai badminton players at Suvarnabhumi airport before departing for China.

Thai shuttlers headed to China yesterday for the Sudirman Cup Finals 2025 -- the mixed team world championship -- in Xiamen, China.

Thailand will face Hong Kong in their Group A opener on Sunday at the Fenghuang Gymnasium within the Xiamen Olympic Sports Center, followed by ties against Algeria on Monday and defending champions China two days later.

"The Thai team are in Group A with China, Hong Kong and Algeria. China will of course be the favourites to win all of their group ties, so it is very important that we beat Hong Kong in our first match," said Khunying Patama Leeswadtrakul, president of the Badminton Association of Thailand.

"Hong Kong will have all of their best players such as world No.19 Ng Ka Long, No.21 Lee Chuek Yiu and mixed doubles world No.5 pair Tang Chun Man and Tse Ying Suet, who won the Asian title recently.

"It will be an exciting match and also a close one. The players will need all the support from the fans," she added.

The Thai team have 17 players -- nine men and eight women.

The men's team include Kunlavut Vitidsarn, Kantaphon Wangcharoen, Dechapol Puavaranukroh, Supak Jomkoh, Kittinupong Kedren, Ruttanapak Oupthong, Peeratchai Sukphun, Pakkapon Teeraratsakul and Panitchaphon Teeraratsakul.

The women's team consist off Ratchanok Intanon, Pornpawee Chochuwong, Supanida Katethong, Laksika Kanlaha, Phataimas Muenwong, Supissara Paewsampran, Jhenicha Sudjaipraparat and Sapsiree Taerattanachai.

The April 27-May 4 championship features 16 teams, divided into four groups.

Group B includes South Korea, Taiwan, Canada and Czech Republic while Japan, Malaysia, France and Australia are in Group C. Group D consists of Indonesia, Denmark, India and England. The top two teams from each group advance to the quarter-finals.