Buriram face tough Al Ahli test

Listen to this article

Burirum United coach Osmar Loss Vieira speaks during a pre-match press conference on Friday. (Photo: Buriram United)

Thai League 1 champions Buriram United take on Al Ahli of Saudi Arabia in the quarter-finals of the AFC Champions League Elite in Jeddah tonight.

The Thunder Castle have made it to the quarter-finals of the continental tournament for the second time since 2013.

Buriram will be without Suphanat Mueanta, who suffered an injury during the League Cup quarter-final with Bangkok United last week, while Theerathon Bunmathan, who has been out of action for more than two months, will also miss tonight's game.

However, the likes of Dion Cools, Lucas Crispim and Guilherme Bissoli are all fit.

"It is a great pleasure to reach the quarter-finals of this competition. It is difficult for Asean teams to reach this stage of the tournament. During the past 15 years, I think it is only the third time for an Asean team to qualify for the quarter-finals. We have been working very hard to get Buriram to this stage. We are very happy," said Buriram coach Osmar Loss Vieira.

"Tomorrow's match will show where we are at this level. Al Ahli are a very strong team and we will see how good we are to have reached this stage. Tomorrow anything can happen during the 90 minutes of the game," he added.

Al Ahli, meanwhile, have an embarrassment of riches, including former Premier League forwards Ivan Toney, Roberto Firmino and Riyad Mahrez.

Coach Matthias Jaissle said, "We know that Buriram United are a strong team and we cannot underestimate them at all. We have to be on top of our game if we want to qualify for the semi-finals. We hope that Riyad Mahrez will be a key player in this game for us with all his past experience in the Uefa Champions League."

Tonight's match at King Abdullah Sports City Stadium will kick off at 11.30pm.

Kirins-Dragons slugfest

Muang Thong will face Ratchaburi in the FA Cup semi-finals at Chonburi Stadium after the draw ceremony on Friday.

The winners of the last quarter-final between Chanthaburi and Buriram United on May 3 will face BG Pathum United at Ratchaburi Stadium.

The semi-finals will be played on May 10 while the final will be held on May 14 at Thammasat Stadium.