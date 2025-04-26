Hard road ahead for Leeds and Burnley

Now the real test for Now comes the hard part for Leeds and Burnley

While the hectic Easter schedule resolved some key promotion and relegation issues in the English Football League there are plenty of teams that still don't know what division they will be in next season. It will all be sorted in the coming days whether by direct promotion, relegation or through gruelling playoffs.

The most decisive Easter results came in the Championship with Leeds United and Burnley booking their places in the Premier League. The two clubs had been in a season-long battle with Sheffield United for the precious two automatic promotion places.

The Blades suffered a poor run at the wrong time and have to settle for the playoffs along with Sunderland and two other teams. Bristol City and Coventry currently hold playoff spots, although Middlesbrough, Millwall and Blackburn Rovers are still in with a shout.

While Leeds and Burnley celebrate promotion, their respective managers will already be working on how they can keep their teams in the top flight and not suffer immediate relegation as has been the fate of newly promoted teams in recent years. It won't be easy.

Burnley boss Scott Parker said he was "hugely proud" of his squad. "I'm just delighted all that work, all that effort, all that sacrifice has been worth it."

Parker is well aware that two seasons ago Burnley won the Championship playing attractive football. But even with Vincent Kompany at the helm it didn't work in the Premier League with their defence badly exposed. This time around Burnley's success in the Championship has been based on a very tight defence which has so far only conceded 15 goals. Parker will be hoping this will prove a key factor in next season's campaign.

After Leeds thrashed Stoke 6-0 to clinch promotion manager, Daniel Farke praised his squad, saying "the mentality and spirit has been unbelievable." The Whites have played more attacking football than Burnley but know they will have to strengthen their side if they are to stay in the top flight.

Down at the bottom of the Championship, Shrewsbury have already been consigned to League One while Cardiff City and Luton are currently in the other relegation spots. However with two games to play Derby, Hull, Oxford and Preston could be dragged into the mire.

Although Birmingham City have run away with the League One title, there has been a terrific contest for the second automatic promotion spot with Wrexham and Wycombe exchanging places for most of the season.

Wrexham look most likely to take second place but recently in-form Charlton have joined the fray. After a thumping 4-0 away win against Wycombe, the Addicks travel to Wrexham today in a crucial encounter. Stockport have clinched a playoff place and it looks like it's between Leyton Orient and Reading for the remaining spot.

In League Two, Doncaster Rovers are currently top, a point ahead of Port Vale with Bradford City a further two points behind in the third automatic promotion place. However, Walsall are sitting handily in fourth spot. Teams looking good for the playoffs include AFC Wimbledon, Notts County and Grimsby while Colchester and Salford also have a chance.

At the bottom Morecambe have already been relegated to the National League and the Shrimps are likely to be joined by Carlisle United. Despite being unbeaten in four games Carlisle are four points behind Tranmere with just two games to go.