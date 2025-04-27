Patama elected BWF chief, vows to make badminton global sport

New role: Khunying Patama Leeswadtrakul. bwfbadminton.com

Khunying Patama Leeswadtrakul has been elected unopposed as the new president of the Badminton World Federation at the 86th BWF Annual General Meeting in Xiamen, China, on Saturday.

Khunying Patama, who is president of the Badminton Association of Thailand and a member of the International Olympic Committee, is the second woman president of the sport's world governing body.

She succeeds Dane Poul-Erik Hoyer, whose 12-year tenure as BWF president ended on Saturday.

"I am very excited to take over the leadership of the BWF," said Khunying Patama.

"For me, badminton has always been more than a sport and tonight marks a deeply meaningful milestone.

"While badminton is in a strong position today, we must continue to work towards making badminton a truly global sport.

"The next Olympic and Paralympic Games in Los Angeles are just three years away and LA28 presents a powerful opportunity to elevate our sport on the world stage. We must be ready to grab this moment."

Hoyer was made honorary life vice president by the BWF membership at the AGM.

Khunying Patama added: "Badminton has come a long way over the past decade, and I am truly grateful for the strong foundations that have been laid by my good friend Poul-Erik Hoyer.

"Thank you so much for everything you have done for badminton, as a champion on court, a visionary administrator, and, above all, as a wonderful person."

"It is both a privilege and a great responsibility to accept the baton of leadership from you. You have set a high standard for us all to follow," said Khunying Patama.

Long-serving BWF Council member and Paris Olympics 2024 CEO Etienne Thobois of France was confirmed as deputy president-elect. He was the sole candidate for the position. bwfbadminton.com