Star-studded Pathum eager to seal third spot in Thai League 1

In upbeat mood: Sarach Yooyen, right, takes part in a training session. BG PATHUM UNITED

Former champions BG Pathum United will go all out to avoid a shock defeat at the hands of Sukhothai in their last match of the Thai League 1 season Sunday night.

Going into the game, Pathum hold a three-point advantage over fourth-placed Ratchaburi, who will be at relegated Nakhom Pathom United Sunday night.

An upset loss to Sukhothai at home and a victory for Ratchaburi would leave the two sides with 52 points each with the Dragons having a better head-to-head record after winning both games against the Rabbits this season.

Star-studded Pathum will take the field against visiting Sukhothai as heavy favourites to win the match and secure the third spot in the top flight.

Ratchaburi, on their part, are also odds-on favourites to defeat Nakhon Pathom in the away game.

Pathum United, playing under interim coach Supachai Komsilp, are likely to name Chanathip Songkrasin, Sarach Yooyen and Kritsada Kaman in their starting line-up.

Sarach said: "We want to win this match and secure the third place which is now the target of our team.

"I have developed a good understanding with Kritsada Kaman and Kasuto Nosuda but there are always some changes to the line-up and the game plan, but we are good enough to deliver when it matters the most.

"We know Sukhothai's style very well. They mainly play defence but are good on counter-attacks, so we will have to be very disciplined in defence."

In another game, former champions Muang Thong United will take on Nakhon Ratchasima at home Sunday night.

The winners of the coveted Thai League 1 title will be decided on Wednesday night when the last four games of the season will be played. Currently, defending champions Buriram United hold a one-point edge over Bangkok United. Both sides will be in action on Wednesday night.