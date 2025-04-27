Liverpool primed for Premier League title party

Fans crowd around the Liverpool team coach as it arrives at Anfield

LIVERPOOL - Liverpool are primed for a spectacular Premier League title party as they aim to seal a record-equalling 20th English top-flight crown against Tottenham at Anfield on Sunday.

A draw will take Liverpool to a title-clinching 80 points -- mathematically out of reach of second-placed Arsenal, who would be 13 points adrift with just four games left.

Arne Slot's men have been hot favourites to land just their second title in the Premier League era for months and the manager believes they have a "big responsibility" to seal the deal in front of their own fans.

The Reds' last title, five years ago, was slightly anticlimactic as it came during the Covid-19 pandemic, meaning Anfield was nearly empty when the trophy was presented due to restrictions.

"What we have now and in the remaining weeks of the season is a wonderful opportunity that we should grasp with both hands," Slot wrote in the matchday programme.

"Finishing top of this league would be an incredible achievement and having put ourselves in a position to do so, we now need to finish the work that began all the way back in the summer of last year."

Tens of thousands of fans swarmed around Anfield in the build-up to kick-off in anticipation of Liverpool's coronation, setting off flares in the warm spring sunshine as the home team bus arrived.

Flags and scarves saying "Liverpool 20-time Champions" were on sale from stalls outside the ground.

On paper, Liverpool have little to fear from Ange Postecoglou's Spurs, who are 16th in the table and have not won at Anfield since 2011.

Liverpool's impending title success will be all the sweeter because it will move them level with bitter rivals Manchester United as the joint most successful club in English top-flight history.

- Salah stars -

Inspired by the relentless Mohamed Salah, Liverpool started the season at a sprint and kept their foot on the gas as their rivals faltered.

At the start of the campaign, Pep Guardiola's Manchester City were favourites to extend their dynastic Premier League reign and make it five titles in a row.

Arsenal, under Mikel Arteta, were seen as the coming force after two consecutive runners-up finishes behind City.

But neither club have been able to match Liverpool's intensity and consistency.

It was feared Liverpool's players would need time to adapt to the methods of Slot, who replaced Jurgen Klopp last June following the German's departure after nine trophy-filled years at Anfield.

But the former Feyenoord boss settled straight away, transitioning away from Klopp's "heavy metal" brand of football involving a high press, to a more controlled, possession-based game.

Slot celebrated a statement 3-0 victory at Old Trafford in just his third game in charge and defeat to Nottingham Forest at Anfield in the following match proved to be just a blip.

Liverpool won 11 of their first 13 league games to streak clear at the top of the table as first City then Chelsea faltered.

Arsenal emerged as their closest challengers but they drew too many games, failing to take advantage of the rare Liverpool slip-ups.

Slot has sailed serenely through the season despite relentless speculation over the futures of three of his biggest stars -- Salah, captain Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Both Salah and Van Dijk have now signed two-year extensions, though England defender Alexander-Arnold is believed likely to be on the verge of a move to Real Madrid.

Salah in particular has proved the difference, scoring 27 league goals and providing 18 assists so far -- already a record number of goal involvements in a 38-game season.

The normally calm Slot lost his cool following a fiery 2-2 draw with Everton in February and was handed a two-game touchline ban, admitting "emotions got the better of me".

Liverpool hit another bump in the road when they lost to Fulham earlier this month -- just their second league defeat of the season -- but by then the title triumph was a formality.

Slot's men eased through the Champions League group phase before coming unstuck against Paris Saint-Germain in the last 16 and suffering a surprise League Cup final loss to Newcastle just days later.

But those painful setbacks will be forgotten if, as expected, they get the result they need on Sunday to start the title party.