Thailand blank Hong Kong in Sudirman Cup opener
text size
Sports

Thailand blank Hong Kong in Sudirman Cup opener

PUBLISHED : 28 Apr 2025 at 04:00

NEWSPAPER SECTION: Sports

Listen to this article
Play
Pause
Kunlavut Vitidsarn is leading the Thai challenge at the Sudirman Cup. AFP
Kunlavut Vitidsarn is leading the Thai challenge at the Sudirman Cup. AFP

Thailand made a strong start to their Sudirman Cup 2025 campaign by crushing Hong Kong 5-0 in their Group A opener in Xiamen, China, on Sunday.

The Thai team, led by newly-crowned Asian champion Kunlavut Vitidsarn, posted victories in all five matches to give themselves a good chance of finishing in top two and qualify for the quarter-finals of the April 27-May 4 mixed team world championships.

Men's doubles pair Dechapol Puavaranukroh and Pakkapon Teeraratsakul beat Hung Kuei Chun and Law Cheuk Him 21-14, 21-10 before women's singles player Pornpawee Chochuwong defeated Lo Sin Yan Happy 21-18, 21-12 to give Thailand a 2-0 lead.

Kunlavut survived a scare against Ng Ka Long, rallying to beat the Hong Kong player 16-21, 21-10, 21-11 and women's doubles duo Jhenicha Sudjaipraparat and Sapsiree Taerattanachai made it 4-0 with a 21-16, 21-18 win over Yeung Nga Ting and Yeung Pui Lam.

The mixed team of Dechapol and Supissara Paewsampran completed the rout by beating Tang Chun Man and Tse Ying Suet 14-21, 21-18, 21-16.

Four-time champions South Korea also got off to a great start after they beat the Czech Republic 4-1, while Group B rivals Taiwan were equally dominant, beating Canada by the same scoreline.

Defending champions China, who are in Group A, were to begin their quest for a 14th title against Algeria later in the day at the Fenghuang Gymnasium within the Xiamen Olympic Sports Center.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT

RECOMMENDED

TRENDING