Thailand blank Hong Kong in Sudirman Cup opener

Kunlavut Vitidsarn is leading the Thai challenge at the Sudirman Cup. AFP

Thailand made a strong start to their Sudirman Cup 2025 campaign by crushing Hong Kong 5-0 in their Group A opener in Xiamen, China, on Sunday.

The Thai team, led by newly-crowned Asian champion Kunlavut Vitidsarn, posted victories in all five matches to give themselves a good chance of finishing in top two and qualify for the quarter-finals of the April 27-May 4 mixed team world championships.

Men's doubles pair Dechapol Puavaranukroh and Pakkapon Teeraratsakul beat Hung Kuei Chun and Law Cheuk Him 21-14, 21-10 before women's singles player Pornpawee Chochuwong defeated Lo Sin Yan Happy 21-18, 21-12 to give Thailand a 2-0 lead.

Kunlavut survived a scare against Ng Ka Long, rallying to beat the Hong Kong player 16-21, 21-10, 21-11 and women's doubles duo Jhenicha Sudjaipraparat and Sapsiree Taerattanachai made it 4-0 with a 21-16, 21-18 win over Yeung Nga Ting and Yeung Pui Lam.

The mixed team of Dechapol and Supissara Paewsampran completed the rout by beating Tang Chun Man and Tse Ying Suet 14-21, 21-18, 21-16.

Four-time champions South Korea also got off to a great start after they beat the Czech Republic 4-1, while Group B rivals Taiwan were equally dominant, beating Canada by the same scoreline.

Defending champions China, who are in Group A, were to begin their quest for a 14th title against Algeria later in the day at the Fenghuang Gymnasium within the Xiamen Olympic Sports Center.