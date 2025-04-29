Rabbits seal third place despite draw

Listen to this article

Pathum's Ilhan Fandi dribbles the ball away from a Sukhothai player.

Former Thai League champions BG Pathum United finished the season in third place following a "disappointing" 4-4 draw at home against Sukhothai in their final Thai League 1 game on Sunday night.

The Rabbits dominated the first half with four goals from Gakuto Notsuda (2), Raniel Santana (22), Ikhsan Fandi (41) and Waris Choothong (44).

The Fire Bats hit back and were put on course to recovery by Matheus Custodio in the first-half injury time.

It was Sukhothai's turn to dictate their terms in the second half.

Custodio struck again in the 55th minute and completed his hat-trick of goals in the final added time when Eito Ishimoto also scored to deny Pathum a victory.

Pathum's interim coach Supachai Komsilp said after the match: "It's a disappointing result for us. We were hoping for a victory which would have given our season a happy ending."

Also on Sunday night, Muang Thong United closed the season with a 2-0 victory over visiting Nakhon Ratchasima as Poramet Arjvirai and Kakana Khamyok netted in the second half.

After the game, Nakhon Ratchasima coach Teerasak Pho-on announced his resignation after being with the club for five years.

Uthai Thani were held to a 1-1 draw by Lamphun Warriors and relegated Khon Kaen United defeated Chiang Rai United 3-1.