'Like a dream' as IPL's 14-year-old Suryavanshi becomes youngest to hit T20 ton

Vaibhav Suryavanshi celebrates after reaching his century

JAIPUR (INDIA) - Indian batter Vaibhav Suryavanshi on Monday became the youngest to hit a senior T20 century at 14 years and 32 days as he powered Rajasthan Royals' successful chase against Gujarat Titans in the IPL.

Suryavanshi, a left-hand batsman who became the youngest IPL debutant on April 19, smashed 100 off 35 balls to pummel the opposition attack with seven fours and 11 sixes at Jaipur's Sawai Mansingh Stadium.

Suryavanshi went past the previous record, set by Vijay Zol of Maharashtra at 18 years and 118 days against Mumbai in an Indian domestic match in 2013.

Suryavanshi's ton is the second fastest in the popular T20 tournament, after Chris Gayle's century in 30 balls for Royal Challengers Bengaluru in 2013.

The chubby teenager finally fell bowled to fast bowler Prasidh Krishna for 101 off 38 balls and walked off to a standing ovation from the home crowd and the team dugout.

"It is like a dream, to score a century in the IPL," the new batting sensation, who had started his IPL journey nine days ago with a six, said after being named player of the match.

Suryavanshi, who has been nicknamed "Boss baby" by TV commentators, said there is "no fear" facing world's top bowlers.

He earned a deal in the lucrative T20 tournament after Rajasthan bought him for $130,500 in the November auction when he was still just 13.

Suryavanshi then made his debut against Lucknow Super Giants when he came in as an impact substitute and smacked his first ball for a six -- a flat-batted hit over the extra-cover boundary -- off pace bowler Shardul Thakur.

- 'Tremendous hitting' -

On Monday, his 166-run opening stand with fellow left-hander Yashasvi Jaiswal launched his team's chase of 210.

Rajasthan reached the target with 25 balls and eight wickets to spare and snap their five-match losing streak.

Jaiswal hit an unbeaten 70 and put on an unbeaten stand of 41 with stand-in-skipper Riyan Parag who hit the winning six in his 15-ball 32.

"Incredible innings, one of the best I have seen," said Jaiswal. "Hope he will do it for us for a long time. I was telling him to just keep going."

Suryavanshi's masterclass took the limelight from everything else including opposition knocks from Gujarat skipper Shubman Gill, who hit 84, and Jos Buttler, who struck an unbeaten 50.

Gujarat posted 209-4 but the total did not survive Suryavanshi's blitz. He hit Afghanistan quick Karim Janat for three fours and three sixes in one 30-run over.

Gill sat out the Rajasthan innings after his 50-ball batting knock and Afghanistan spin wizard Rashid Khan stood in as captain for Gujarat.

Gill said a back spasm made him sit out as he lauded Suryavanshi's "tremendous hitting".

Gujarat are third on the 10-team table with six wins from nine matches.

Rajasthan's chances of moving into the final four still hang by a thread as they are seventh with three wins and seven defeats.