Buriram bet it all on final match

Listen to this article

Buriram United's Lucas Crispim celebrates after scoring a goal during a recent match.

Defending champions Buriram United go into their last Thai League 1 game of the season this evening, eager to maintain their stranglehold on the Thai League 1 trophy.

The Thunder Castle, who take on relegated Nongbua Pitchaya at home, just one point ahead of Bangkok United, who are away at PT Prachuap.

Buriram enjoyed a massive upper hand at the top of the league table until a couple of shock results in their last two matches gave the Angels a renewed hope of winning their first-ever league title.

The northeastern giants made their intentions clear by prioritising their final league fixture over the AFC Champions League Elite quarter-finals.

Buriram opted to field a young squad in their ACL quarter-final against Al Ahli of Saudi Arabia on Saturday and lost the game 3-0.

Buriram coach Osmar Loss, who heavily rotated his squad, said after the Al Ahli defeat: "I think the match was okay. Probably because we had other plans for our domestic league, we couldn't use our main players from the beginning.

"We used this moment to gain experience for the next Champions League.

"Our local league is our priority. We have to win the final game to secure a spot in the Champions League Elite next season. It's a long trip to Jeddah and back and I needed to protect our main players."

Now that the Thai League 1 title race has gone right down to the wire, both Buriram and Bangkok United are left with no choice but to go all out for victories.

With all four matches scheduled for the final day of the season kicking off simultaneously at 6pm this evening, Buriram need three points from their last game to keep the trophy out of the Angels' reach.

Buriram, with all their key players rested for the ACL quarter-final, are odds-on favourites to take the title as they are playing a relegated side at home.

Bangkok United have a tougher assignment, taking on fifth-ranked Prachuap away.

The Thunder Castle will have a full squad available with key players like Guilherme Bissoli, Supachai Chaided, Dion Cools and Lucas Crispim all ready for the game. However, injured stars Theerathon Bunmathan and Suphanat Mueanta remain doubtful for the match.

Buriram will also be hoping to avoid the last-minute heartbreak they suffered in 2019 when relegated Chiangmai netted a late equaliser to hand the league crown to Chiang Rai United.

In the other matches this evening, Port will host Rayong and relegated Nakhon Pathom United will be home to Ratchaburi.