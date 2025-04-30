Thailand set for Sudirman showdown with China

Thailand star Supanida Katethong.

Thailand will face defending champions China in the final Group A match of the Sudirman Cup Finals 2025 in Xiamen on Wednesday.

Thailand are guaranteed to reach the quarter-finals of the mixed team world championship after a 5-0 victory over Algeria in their second group tie on Monday.

They beat Hong Kong 5-0 in their opening match on Sunday.

Thailand reshuffled their line-up for the Algeria tie, with Supanida Katethong and Panitchaphon Teeraratsakul replacing Pornpawee Chochuwong and Kunlavut Vitidsarn in the women's and men's singles ties.

Laksika Kanlaha and Phataimas Muenwong were picked instead of Jhenicha Sudjaipraparat and Sapsiree Taerattanachai in the women's doubles while Ruttanapak Oupthong and Jhenicha replaced Dechapol Puavaranukroh and Supissara Paewsampran in the mixed doubles tie.

Dechapol, who played with Pakkapon Teeraratsakul in the men's doubles match against Hong Kong, teamed up with Kittinupong Kedren against Algeria.

Supanida eased past Halla Bouksani 21-5, 21-6, Panitchaphon beat Adel Hamek 21-10, 21-11, Laksika and Phataimas beat Yasmina Chibah and Linda Mazri 21-4, 21-6, Dechapol and Kittinupong beat Mohamed Abderrahime Belarbi and Hamek 21-3, 21-7 and Ruttanapak and Jhenicha won 21-18, 21-13 against Koceila Mammeri and Tanina Violette Mammeri.

China also made the quarters as they cruised to a 5-0 win over Hong Kong, their second group win in a row, on Monday.