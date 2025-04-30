Emotional control is the golfer's true handicap

During a round of golf be aware of your emotions during different stages of the 18 holes. Try to monitor your feelings and your attitude towards how you're playing and towards your playing partners. Try to practise self-awareness during your round, so that you don't allow any emotions to cloud your judgment, that might initiate negative golfing thoughts. Recognise that a bad shot or hole will naturally trigger a sense of a feeling of loss, because you've added one or more shots to your score.

It is futile to fight these devilish feelings that all golfers face during a round, as this will only add to the turmoil swishing around in a golfer's brain. Rather than fight against this feeling try to channel this negative energy into positive energy. Accept that an accident/mistake has been made and move on with your game. Understanding why suddenly negative thoughts may enter your brain box and acknowledging the validity of a loss of a shot or two caused by not thinking correctly for a few seconds, is what all golfers go through regardless of their ability.

Put your moods into perspective and respond appropriately to a bad shot. There is no reason to feel angry at yourself for responding to perfectly valid emotions. Say goodbye to following one bad shot with another. Accept the bad shots and move on to the next -- don't dwell on any miserable shot and turn your concentration to the next one at hand.

Out of Bounds: Why is it that the loudest golfer in the vicinity of a golf course is always the one who thinks they're better than they really are.