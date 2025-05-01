ONE Championship: Zebaztian Kadestam misses weight, but Fight Night 31 headline bouts made official

Former welterweight MMA champ comes in heavy as two other fighters fail hydration for Saturday’s card at Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok

Zebaztian Kadestam was the big casualty at the ONE Fight Night 31 weigh-ins, but the top two bouts on the bill will go ahead without any issues.

ONE Championship had seen champions lose their belts on the scale in back-to-back events over the last two months, with Superlek and Regian Eersel both failing to pass hydration.

Welterweight submission grappling champ Tye Ruotolo had no issues at the host Best Western Wanda hotel on Thursday evening, however, and nor did his opponent Dante Leon.

The main event was also made official, with Kongthoranee Sor Sommai and Nong-O Gaiyanghado all set for their three-round, flyweight Muay Thai rematch.

Former ONE welterweight MMA champ Kadestam passed hydration for his bout with Isi Fitikefu, but missed weight under the curtain.

The Swedish “Bandit” seemed worse for wear standing at the scales with senior vice president of medical services Warren Wang glancing at him as he bent over.

Kadestam did not return for a second attempt.

His opponent Isi Fitikefu had made weight with no problems and would be eligible to take a percentage of Kadestam’s purse if the fight goes ahead at a catchweight.

There were two other fights affected on Thursday, with Russia’s Ali Saldoev failing hydration for his flyweight Muay Thai bout against Jordan Estupinan, and Lucas Gabriel failing hydration for a lightweight MMA fight against Zhang Lipeng.

The rest of Saturday’s card will go ahead unaffected.