Thais into last eight despite loss to China

Listen to this article

Thailand qualified for Friday's quarter-finals of the Sudirman Cup Finals 2025 as Group A runners-up after they lost to hosts and defending champions China 4-1 in the final group match in Xiamen on Wednesday.

Thailand and China, who are seeking a record-extending 14th title, were already through to the knockout stage but it was the champions who wrapped up Group A with three wins from three.

Women's singles star Ratchanok Intanon won the only point for the Thai team with a battling 21-19, 13-21, 23-21 win over Wang Zhiyi.

Pakkapon Teeraratsakul and Phataimas Muenwong (mixed doubles), Kantaphon Wangcharoen (men's singles), Supak Jomkoh and Kittinupong Kedren (men's doubles) and Supissara Paewsampran and Jhenicha Sudjaipraparat (women's doubles) lost all their matches.

Four-time winners South Korea finished on maximum points in Group B with a 4-1 victory over Taiwan, who were also already through to the quarter-finals.

Meanwhile, Japan and Indonesia won their groups on Thursday.

Japan edged Malaysia 3-2 to top Group C, with both teams having already booked their spots in the quarter-finals after two wins earlier this week.

Former champions Indonesia defeated Denmark 4-1 to win Group D, with the Europeans finishing runners-up.

The draw for the knockout stage of the biennial mixed team competition was scheduled to be made after the conclusion of the group stage later on Thursday.