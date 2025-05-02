Buriram blitz seals 10th title

Listen to this article

Buriram United players celebrate winning the Thai League 1 title at Chang Arena. (Photo supplied)

Buriram United claimed their 10th Thai League 1 title and fourth in a row after thumping relegated Nongbua Pitchaya 7-0 in the last match of the season on Wednesday night at Chang Arena.

Title rivals Bangkok United staged a stirring second-half comeback to win 4-2 at PT Prachuap but had to settle for a runners-up spot, finishing one point behind the Thunder Castle, who ended the season on 70 from 30 games.

It was the first title of the season for the quadruple-chasing Buriram, who are still involved in the FA Cup, League Cup and Asean Club Championship (Shopee Cup).

They will visit Chanthaburi in the FA Cup quarter-finals tomorrow, then face BG Pathum United in the semi-final second leg of the Asean club tournament next Wednesday, having won the first leg 3-1.

They are also in the League Cup semi-finals, where they will be up against Nongbua on May 18.

Midfielder Phitiwat Sukjitthammakul put the defending champions ahead after 26 minutes and Brazilian forward Guilherme Bissoli doubled the lead two minutes after the break.

Defender Pansa Hemviboon added the third goal with a header in the 55th minute before Bissoli got his second on the night six minutes later.

Lucas Crispim made it 5-0 on 67 minutes and Martin Boakye scored twice on 79 and 82 minutes to complete the rout.

Crispim said, "I am very happy that we won the trophy today and I scored today as well. It is a very important for us to celebrate the trophy today but tomorrow we will think about the next tournament.

"For the next season, we must be stronger to win the Thai League again and we hope to do well in the AFC Champions League Elite," he added.

It was a huge pay day for Buriram, who aside from picking up a 10-million-baht cheque for winning the league, reportedly earned another 11 million baht from ticket sales and souvenirs on the last day of the season alone.

Runners-up Bangkok United received three million baht, third-placed BG Pathum 1.5 million baht, fourth-placed Ratchaburi 800,000 baht and Port, who took the fifth place, 700,000 baht respectively.

Meanwhile Buriram club chairman Newin Chidchob responded to critics who claimed his team were favoured by schedule postponement.

"My team played by the rules. In all Cup tournaments, the AFC Champions League and Shopee Cup, it is an agreement between two clubs. If the other team do not want to postpone a match, then it won't happen," said Newin.

At Sam Aoh Stadium, Bangkok United scored four goals in the second half to rally from two down to defeat hosts Prachuap.

The home team went ahead with strikes from Chrigor (14th minute) and Saharat Kanyaroj (26th).

Rungrath Phumichantuk (65th), Mahmoud Eid (69th), Muhsen Al-Ghassani (76th) and Thtiphan Puangchan (90th+11) were on target for the Angels.

In the other games on Wednesday night, Port defeated Rayong 4-1 and Ratchaburi thrashed relegated Nakhon Pathom 6-1.