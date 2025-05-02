Sandy to tame Ford's beast in Super Series

Listen to this article

Sandy Kraokaew Stuvik revs up for 6th season with Ford.

Expanding his racing programme for the 2025 season, multi-time champion Sandy Kraokaew Stuvik is set to compete in the highly competitive Super Pickup category of the Thailand Super Series with Aurora Ford Thailand Racing.

The season will feature three points-scoring rounds across eight races, beginning with three races at the Chang International Circuit in Buri Ram. The series then heads to the iconic Bangsaen Grand Prix street circuit in Chonburi for two races, before returning to Buri Ram for the season finale with another three races.

Sandy will be piloting a brand-new Ford Ranger chassis equipped with Ford's cutting-edge 3.0L V6 diesel engine -- marking an exciting new chapter in performance and development for the team. The 2025 season marks Stuvik's sixth year with the team, which has already earned multiple podiums and a race win.

"I'm thrilled to remain with Aurora Ford Thailand Racing in the Super Pickup category this year," said Sandy. "The new Ford Ranger chassis has tremendous potential, and I'm looking forward to pushing development and extracting the most from this new package."

"Ford is thrilled to collaborate with Sandy for the sixth consecutive year," said Ratthakarn Jutasen, managing director of Ford Thailand. "This partnership remains pivotal for exchanging racing insights with Ford engineers and the Ford Thailand Racing Team. This year, we're excited to showcase the performance of our newly developed Ranger truck alongside Sandy's driving talent in the upcoming series."