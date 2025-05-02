Bruised Real Madrid must stay in title fight against Celta

Kylian Mbappe and Real Madrid are fighting to stay in the title race behind Barcelona

MADRID - After crushing defeats by Arsenal in the Champions League and Barcelona in the Copa del Rey, Real Madrid have one remaining ambition -- defending their La Liga title.

Los Blancos host Celta Vigo on Sunday aiming to stay hot on league leaders Barcelona's tail, despite bruises from the cup final fallout this week.

Real Madrid defender Antonio Rudiger was banned for six matches for throwing an object at the referee, and also chose to undergo a knee operation, meaning he is out until the end of the season.

Ferland Mendy and David Alaba were also ruled out injured for the rest of the campaign, joining long-term absentees Dani Carvajal and Eder Militao on the sidelines.

Carlo Ancelotti's defence, one of the team's weak points in general this season, is in tatters as a Celta side hoping to secure European football next season visit the Santiago Bernabeu.

Madrid, second and trailing Barcelona by four points, have lost five matches in La Liga this season after stumbling just once in their previous campaign, as they lifted the title.

Coach Carlo Ancelotti, poised to leave the club at the end of the season, still believes his team can defend their crown.

Out of the Champions League, Madrid have had a week to rest and recover from the Copa final defeat on Saturday.

"We have time to prepare the games against Celta and Barcelona, we have to continue competing until the end," insisted the Italian coach.

After Celta, Madrid visit the Catalan giants at the Olympic Stadium in a clash which could go a long way to deciding the fate of the title race.

Madrid need to arrive at that match without the four-point gap growing, with Barcelona in action at Real Valladolid on Saturday, between the two legs of their Champions League semi-final against Inter Milan.

Madrid beat Celta Vigo in the Copa del Rey last 16 on the way to the final, although it was a controversial night after the Galician side were not awarded what looked a likely penalty.

"All of Spain saw it," said Celta striker Iago Aspas this week ahead of his team's return to the Bernabeu.

Despite Madrid's struggles, Aspas said he would not rule them out of the title race.

"In football you can never rule out anything, sometimes it seems a team might lose but then they win," added Aspas.

"We'll try to be the protagonists, have the ball, attack... and after that, it could go well or not for us."

Player to watch: Ayoze Perez

As Villarreal close in on a Champions League spot for next season, striker Ayoze Perez is also hoping to finish the season as the top Spanish scorer in La Liga. The Villarreal forward has 14 goals, one behind Athletic Bilbao's Oihan Sancet, who is currently recovering from injury. Perez could add to his tally as Osasuna visit on Saturday.

Key stats

7 - outfield players who have taken part in each of their club's 33 league matches so far this season

69 - Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe has the most shots on target this season

100 - Barcelona star Lamine Yamal, who made his debut two years ago, reached a century of games for the club this week against Inter Milan

Fixtures

Friday (all times GMT)

Rayo Vallecano v Getafe (1900)

Saturday

Alaves v Atletico Madrid (1200), Villarreal v Osasuna (1415), Las Palmas v Valencia (1630), Valladolid v Barcelona (1900)

Sunday

Real Madrid v Celta Vigo (1200), Sevilla v Leganes (1415), Espanyol v Real Betis (1630), Real Sociedad v Athletic Bilbao (1900)

Monday

Girona v Mallorca (1900)