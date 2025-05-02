ONE Championship: Zebaztian Kadestam ‘not cleared to compete’ after weight miss, fight vs Isi Fitikefu scrapped

Welterweight MMA bout removed from Saturday’s ONE Fight Night 31 card in Bangkok, but catchweights agreed after two hydration fails at weigh-ins

Zebaztian Kadestam’s bout with Isi Fitikefu has been scrapped from Saturday’s ONE Fight Night 31 card, the Bangkok Post understands.

Former ONE welterweight MMA champ Kadestam passed hydration but missed weight on his first attempt at Thursday’s official weigh-ins.

He did not return during the three-hour testing window, and was “not cleared to compete”, a source said.

The 34-year-old Swede appeared to be worse for wear upon his trip to the scales at the host Best Western Wanda Hotel in Bangkok.

Dr Warren Wang, ONE’s senior vice president of medical services who handles hydration testing for the promotion, was seemingly concerned by Kadestam’s physical condition while he weighed in.

He took a long look at “The Bandit”, who at one point was hunched over with his hands on his knees, and weighed in under the curtain with his clothes off.

Kadestam, returning from a two-year layoff, came in a four and half kilos heavy for his welterweight bout against Tongan-Australian Fitikefu.

A title shot against Christian Lee was potentially on the line, with Kadestam riding a momentous victory over Robert Soldic, while Fitikefu was on a two-fight win streak.

Before the weigh-ins, Wang had addressed all of the athletes competing on Saturday’s card and warned them against the risks of heavy weight cutting.

Two fighters – Ali Saldoev and Lucas Gabriel – failed to pass hydration at Thursday’s weigh-ins, but their fights will go ahead at catchweights.

Russia’s Saldoev and Brazil’s Gabriel returned after the official window and gave hydrated samples, allowing them to weigh in and negotiate with their opponents.

Jordan Estupinan and Zhang Lipeng will take a percentage of Saldoev and Gabriel’s purses, respectively.