Buriram eye quad as cup test looms

Buriram United won the Thai League 1 title on Wednesday. (Photo supplied)

Newly crowned Thai League 1 champions Buriram United will take on second-tier Chanthaburi in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup as their quadruple quest continues on Saturday.

The Thunder Castle won the T1 title for the 10th time on Wednesday night after they hammered Nongbua Pitchaya 7-0 at their Chang Arena.

They finished the 30-game season on 70 points, one ahead of second-placed Bangkok United.

Buriram coach Osmar Loss Vieira is set to rotate his squad, with top scorer Guilherme Bissoli and goalkeeper Neil Etheridge expected to be on the bench for today's match.

But the likes of Sasalak Haiprakhon, Ratthanakorn Maikami and Theerathon Bunmathan are all expected to be in the starting line-up.

The two teams met in the FA Cup in 2016, with Buriram winning 5-0.

The winners of today's quarter-final will go on to face BG Pathum United in the semi-finals on May 10 at Ratchaburi Stadium.

Buriram are also involved in the Asean Club Championship (Shopee Cup) and the League Cup.

They will face the Rabbits in the semi-final second leg of the Asean club tournament next Wednesday, having won the first leg 3-1. They will be up against Nongbua in the League Cup semi-finals on May 18.

The match, which will be played at Chanthaburi Stadium, will kick off at 6pm and will be shown live on TrueVisions Ball Thai 1 channel.

Thais score Asia first

Thailand has become the first country in Asia and second in the world after Georgia to inaugurate a Fifa Arena mini-pitch at Bodindecha (Sing Singhaseni) School to provide more playing opportunities for children.

The opening ceremony of the new artificial grass football field at the school was presided over by Football Association of Thailand chief Nualphan Lamsam, Fifa representatives and Dr Kanyapat Kanphuwanan, director of Bodindecha School.

Fifa president Gianni Infantino posted a congratulatory message on his Instagram.

"Congratulations to the Football Association of Thailand, led by president @panglamsam and her fantastic team, as well as everyone in this beautiful, football-loving country as you become one of the first 11 countries globally, and the first in Asia, to officially inaugurate your Fifa Arena mini-pitch," Infantino wrote.

"This project represents the first Fifa Arena pitch to have its construction finalised globally and will change the lives of millions of children, providing boys and girls with a safe space in which to play our game, learn and grow. That lies at the heart of Fifa Arena, that is what we have come together to give the children of Thailand."