End of road for Kingdom's shuttlers in Sudirman Cup

XIAMEN: Thailand exited the Sudirman Cup 2025 in the quarter-final stage after losing to 1989 winners Indonesia 1-3 in Xiamen, China, on Friday.

Mixed doubles pair Dechapol Puavaranukroh and Supissara Paewsampran won the only point for the Thai team while women's singles player Pornpawee Chochuwong, men's singles star Kunlavut Vitidsarn and women's doubles duo Jhenicha Sudjaipraparat and Sapsiree Taerattanachai lost their matches.

World No.11 pair Dechapol and Supissara gave Thailand a good start with a 21-10, 21-15 win against Rinov Rivaldy and Gloria Emanuelle Widjaja in the opening mixed doubles tie.

World No.6 Pornpawee went down to Putri Kusuma Wardani 18-21, 14-21, the second-ranked Kunlavut fell to Jonatan Christie 9-21, 20-22 and Jhenicha and Sapsiree were beaten by Lanny Tria Mayasari and Siti Fadia Silva Ramadhanti 14-21, 18-21.

The remaining men's doubles match was not played.

Hosts China sail ahead

Defending champions China advanced to the final with a 3-0 victory over Japan yesterday as they close in on a record-extending 14th title at the biennial mixed team championship.

China, who defeated Malaysia by the same score in Friday's quarter-finals, will meet either four-time champions South Korea or Indonesia in the final, with the two teams facing off in their semi-final clash later yesterday.

China's world No.2 mixed doubles pair Feng Yanzhe and Huang Dongping set the tone, beating Hiroki Midorikawa and Arisa Igarashi 21-11, 21-17 in the opener. Top seed Shi Yuqi then crushed eighth-ranked Kodai Naraoka 21-8 21-16 in the men's singles to hand China a 2-0 lead.

Japan showed resilience in the women's singles, where Akane Yamaguchi pushed Chen Yufei, the Tokyo Olympics champion, to three games but Chen held her nerve to prevail 17-21, 21-9, 21-16.