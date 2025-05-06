Bangkok United gunning for ACL glory

Bangkok United chairman Kachorn Chiaravanont is eyeing a place in the AFC Champions League Elite group stages next season.

The Angels finished the Thai League 1 season in second place behind Buriram United and have qualified to represent Thailand in the ACL playoffs.

"We finished runners-up in the top Thai league and didn't lose a single match in the second half of the season, so I am happy with our team's performance," said Kachorn.

"We also did well in the AFC Champions League Two, but there are a number of things we need to improve before the new season gets underway.

"I think coach Ban [Totchtawan Sripan] is the best Thai tactician around.

"We will be doing our home work before going out in the search of foreign players to strengthen our team.

"Expect us to make a lot of changes to our roster because we are aiming to get a place in the AFC Champions League Elite group stages."

Sasom to stay at Prachuap

PT Prachuap have extended their head coach Sasom Pobprasert's contract by another year.

The experienced coach will now stay at the club until the end of the next season in 2026.

Prachuap performed well in Thai League 1, finishing seventh place.

The Killer Wasps also posted impressive results in the FA and League Cup events.