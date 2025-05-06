Rising star Nandhavud gets off the blocks early

Trident Motorsport driver Nandhavud Bhirombhakdi. (Photo: Dutch Photo Agency)

Trident Motorsport driver Nandhavud Bhirombhakdi claimed his first points in the season-opening race of the 2025 Formula Regional European Championship in Italy on Sunday.

Nandhavud finished in 12th spot in Saturday's race one but improved to an eighth-place finish in Sunday's race two at the Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli.

The 18-year-old rising star, the only Thai racer in the event, picked up four points for his performance and is ranked 11th in the overall drivers standings.

French driver Evan Giltaire of ART Grand Prix leads the standings with 43 points (18 from race one and 25 from race two).

The second race of the season will take place at Spa in Belgium on May 17-18.