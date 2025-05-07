Play it smart, watch your game soar

Listen to this article

Good decisions on the golf course make up a good score and therefore allows you to feel good about yourself. Well thought out actions on the links will express your talents, skills, and knowledge. A good decision will silence many when you come in with a good score, and move you closer to your golfing goals. Your frustrations and anger disperse with a good decision on the golf course.

Practice procrastination will lead to your score heading in only one direction. Don't say once again that 'l have other important matters to deal with first' or 'l've been meaning to get to that'-- don't put off any practice until tomorrow when it can be done today.

So just what are good decisions whilst playing golf? -- deciding to lay up rather than attempt a carry over water (although the risk reward may be tempting) is one example. Another is hindering the stupid shot that could lead to a double bogey, or worse. Making sure to hit away from certain bunkers or to putt onto the green from a tight lie rather than attempt a delicate chip or pitch. Not always playing a driver off the tee and hitting to the side of the fairway that makes the second shot easier are decisions that should all be carefully contemplated.

Out of Bounds: We need to identify insane golfers. I don't think they should have guns, cars, golf clubs or be allowed to vote, as they need full time care.